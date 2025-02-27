Mac Allister sends message to Arne Slot and admits one emotion is taking over Liverpool dressing room

Pictures via TNT Sports

Liverpool won again on Wednesday evening and it felt like another big step forward in the title race and towards the ultimate glory this season.

With Arsenal dropping more points, our lead at the top of the table now stands at 13 points and it feels as though this could be too big for the Londoners to catch us.

Speaking after the game (via liverpoolfc.com), Alexis Mac Allister was asked whether he was looking forward to the prospect of a week before our next match and said: “Yes, definitely. We need it.

“We were talking and we were a little bit tired, but this week it will be nice to get some rest and some days off. Thanks to Arne as well!”

After a run of five games in 15 days, it’s been grueling for everyone in the squad and with our No.10 starting every match – he’s likely more tired than most.

Alexis Mac Allister has a right to feel tired at the moment

Despite playing all the games, what the Argentine has said about Arne Slot is telling for how he’s helping to manage fatigue at the minute.

With results going so well and the turnaround between games being so small, offering days has proven a masterstroke.

The World Cup winner is clearly appreciative to have more spare time and, even if he is choosing to spend it with rival players, it’s paying off on the pitch.

A goal from the former Brighton man helped secure victory in a dress rehearsal for the Carabao Cup final, now he’s handed the luxury of some time off from training and a week without matches – and no black eye this time either!

Let’s hope that means the squad can be even better as we enter March in the hope of making it an unforgettable final three months of the campaign.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"Well we aren’t mathematically champions, so we’re thinking about PSG." Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister aren't getting lost in the moment after a massive win at Anfield 🧠 🎙 @Becky_Ives_ | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/28Uf4as1Cv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

