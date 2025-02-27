‘The result tonight…’ – Danny Murphy makes Carabao Cup final claim after Liverpool beat Magpies

Image via Match of the Day

Just 18 days after beating Newcastle at Anfield, Liverpool will do battle with the Magpies again in next month’s Carabao Cup final.

Most pundits and media outlets stopped short of referring to Wednesday’s Premier League fixture as a ‘dress rehearsal’ for the trophy decider at Wembley on 16 March, although Danny Murphy has claimed that the result from last night could have a psychological bearing on the teams’ upcoming clash in northwest London.

Murphy on Liverpool having a psychological edge for Carabao Cup final

The former Reds midfielder was speaking on Match of the Day not long after the final whistle at Anfield, and he believes that the win for Arne Slot’s side – who’ve also accrued far more cup final experience in recent years than their Tyneside opponents – could give them an edge.

Murphy said: “I think it’s difficult when you play a team a few weeks before a cup final and take a beating. Newcastle were okay tonight. They had a couple of chances, but it always felt as if Liverpool had the extra gear.

“Players are experienced these days, but Newcastle have only had the one final. Liverpool have been playing finals season in, season out. You just get the feeling that the result tonight gives them control for the final.”

Cup final will have a different narrative, but hopefully the same result

Most of the players might be the same when the two teams reconvene at Wembley next month, but the psychology around that fixture will be rather different.

With Liverpool having home advantage and (prior to kick-off) a 20-point surplus on Newcastle, the odds were very much stacked in their favour – even more so when news filtered through that Alexander Isak was ruled out because of a groin injury.

However, when the teams walk out as equals on neutral territory on 16 March, the Magpies will be determined to seize their shot at glory. The Reds won’t want for motivation either, but even if we lose the Carabao Cup final, attention will quickly turn back towards getting over the line in the Premier League title race.

Murphy’s claim about Liverpool being much more accustomed to such occasions than Newcastle is a pertinent one. How often have we seen finals involving one team who reach them habitually and another who’ve earned a rare day out, and the more ‘experienced’ side coming out on top?

It doesn’t always work like that, of course – sorry to bring up the 1988 FA Cup final at this point – but for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and co, the Wembley decider won’t feel markedly different to many other games in which they’ve played in the past.

They won’t be taking the Magpies likely in the Carabao Cup showpiece, for sure, but hopefully the Reds’ superior quality and ample cup final experience will tip the scales in their favour on 16 March!