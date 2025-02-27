Forget Liverpool’s lead: Nuno Espirito Santo killed Arsenal’s remaining title chances with brutal post-match comment

Pictures via TNT Sports

Arsenal are crumbling away in their pursuit of the Premier League and after dropping more points against Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo delivered another blow.

Speaking after the match, the Portuguese coach was asked why he reverted to a back four, after playing five in defence in recent weeks and said:

“As Arsenal doesn’t have a striker, so Merino is playing in that position, there’s no need for an extra body [in defence].

“So the overload will be in the midfield, so if [Merino] drops, it’s about containing the midfield.”

It will certainly be a hammer blow to hear that the 51-year-old had such a lack of concern over the Gunners possibly scoring in the game, that he removed a player from his defence.

Nottingham Forest didn’t fear Arsenal’s toothless defence

With Mikel Areta remaining defiant about his team’s chances of winning the title, these comments from his counterpart show that the fear factor has gone for opponents.

As Anfield roared last night once confirmation of the draw trickled through the crowd, it felt like another big step towards winning the title.

There’s no guarantee that Arne Slot’s side will go the rest of the season without dropping points but it does feel like the Londoners will continue to struggle to get points on the board.

They can’t help the injury concerns that are present at the moment and it certainly seems to have derailed any slim chances they had of catching the Reds.

It’s a great time to be on the red side of Merseyside though and long may our amazing form last.

You can watch Nuno Espirito Santo’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"As Arsenal doesn't have a striker… there's no need for an extra body" 👀 Nuno Espírito Santo's brutal honesty silences Martin Keown 🤐 🎙️ @Julesbreach pic.twitter.com/E28ot0a7bj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 26, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley