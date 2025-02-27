(Video) One for the showreel: Trent and Szoboszlai seize upon Newcastle error in sumptuous style

Image via @LFC on X

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai treated Liverpool fans to a quickfire moment of brilliance in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Hungarian midfielder put in one of his best performances in a red shirt as he scored the 11th-minute opener and was relentless throughout the match in what journalist Ian Doyle labelled an ‘excellent‘ display.

The midfielder’s goal naturally grabbed the headlines, but there was one moment in the second half which was almost as sublime.

Trent and Szoboszlai pull off backheeled one-two

When Sandro Tonali seized upon a loose Liverpool clearance 30 yards out from our goal, it seemed as though there could’ve been imminent danger for the home side.

However, an uncharacteristically heavy touch from the Newcastle man saw the ball roll straight towards Trent, who eschewed the opportunity to control it simply by instead backheeling it to Szoboszlai, with the Magpies’ number 8 immediately taken out of the move despite his best efforts at closing down our vice-captain.

Not content with receiving the pass in eye-catching style, the Hungary international completed the one-two to the 26-year-old with a backheel of his own, with the right-back then galloping into the space in front of him to as he sought to initiate a counterattack for his side.

That sums up Liverpool’s confidence right now

The audacious backheeled one-two neatly sums up the supreme confidence which is currently flowing through this Liverpool team.

For even one of Trent or Szoboszlai to attempt such a showreel move not far outside their penalty area would be chancy; for both of them to do it smacks of either complete faith in their ability or the kind of recklessness which’d raise a manager’s pulse.

Maybe the Reds duo felt liberated by the news of Arsenal dropping more points in a Premier League title race that Gary Lineker has described as a ‘procession‘ for Arne Slot’s side, who now have a 13-point lead at the summit. Had the match situation been more tense at that point, we mightn’t have seen such trickery being indulged.

In any event, it was an aesthestically marvellous moment of brilliance on yet another enormously satisfying night for Liverpool fans, players and management.

You can check out the backheeled one-two between Trent and Szoboszlai below, via @LFC on X: