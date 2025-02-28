Antony comments on replacing Mo Salah at Liverpool amid the end of his contract

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is in unbelievable form at the moment and it’s a scary thought for whoever is eventually selected to be his replacement – especially if it’s Antony.

Speaking with Estadio Deportivo, the Brazilian reflected on nearly signing for the club in the summer of 2022:

“It’s true, I was very close to signing for Liverpool, but nobody knows what would have happened.

“In the end, I went to Manchester United, I had some great moments there and it was a good choice too.

“Salah is an incredible player and he has been doing extraordinary things for a long time. He is an exceptional footballer.

“I don’t know if he is the best in the world at the moment, but he is certainly among the best and is seriously competing for the Ballon d’Or.”

It’s safe to say that the club made the correct decision to extend the contract of a club legend and not sign the former Ajax man in that window.

Antony failed to impress during his time at Manchester United

Now on loan at Real Betis, Arne Slot witnessed first hand the petulance of the winger during his time in the Eredivisie against Feyenoord.

The 46-year-old would likely laugh at these quotes in the same manner he once laughed in the face of the attacker too.

This isn’t the first time we’ve learned that our Egyptian King was nearly replaced by the failed Manchester United player but it certainly rubber-stamps the report.

We can all just thank our lucky stars that our No.11 remained at Anfield and let’s hope that Richard Hughes can reflect upon this dodged bullet and get a new contract over the line once again.

