The end of 25-y/o Liverpool career shared in Romano’s ‘concrete’ Friday transfer update

Liverpool look set for glory this season though it seems one man won’t be part of the future plans of the club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X, the Italian journalist reported: ‘Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club.

‘Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months.’

It seems increasingly clear that this will be the final season we see Darwin Nunez play for the Reds, with both parties set to part ways this summer.

Darwin Nunez’s time at Anfield appears to be running out

James Pearce holds a similar outlook that the Uruguayan will be leaving Merseyside and the more time goes on, the clearer it becomes to everyone that this will be the case.

Despite reports of Saudi Arabia being shared here from January, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the forward will be heading to the middle east.

Clubs like Atletico Madrid have been linked recently and you can’t rule out a stay in Europe for the man who has recorded six goals and four assists in 36 games so far this season.

Arne Slot seems to prefer the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz through the middle in his attack and so a new approach next season will likely be taken.

All we can ask from Darwin is that he gives 100% for the rest of the campaign and then hopefully gets another Brentford moment to prove his talents, thus potentially increasing his value too.

🚨🇺🇾 Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club. Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months. pic.twitter.com/01cwZljKgM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2025

