Dominik Szoboszlai’s fiance uses one word to describe her Anfield experience

Dominik Szoboszlai is arguably in the best form of his Liverpool career and as love from the supporters continues to grow, it’s safe to say that his fiance is a big fan too.

Following our victory over Newcastle, Borka Buzsik took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the performance of our No.8.

Writing simply the word ‘unstoppable’ to describe the Hungarian, few can disagree with this thought of the graduate of Corvinus University in Budapest.

The influencer was in the stands to cheer on her partner and given his performance level in the match, let’s hope that the 23-year-old continues to be able to get the best out of the midfielder.

Dominik Szoboszlai is in fine form at the moment

The 24-year-old’s performance against Eddie Howe’s side was so impressive that he was highlighted by several journalists for his efforts during the game.

Johnny Heitinga even used the former RB Leipzig man as the player from which the tempo of the match was set, in the closing stages of what proved to be a 2-0 win.

It’s been a battle between Curtis Jones and his fellow midfielder for who would play the No.10 role in Arne Slot’s side but it feels like Szoboszlai has the edge in recent weeks.

As our position in the league table looks strong, it’s over to the marathon man to keep putting the miles in on the pitch – proving to be a thorn in the side of any opponent.

If his effort and form continue to align then we’re not only set to be in a strong position over the coming weeks but in the future years as well.

