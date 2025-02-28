Jurgen Klopp admits major thing that disappointed him at Liverpool in Anfield reflection

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool has come to an end but now that the new documentary has arrived, many are reflecting on his successful time at the club.

In the Amazon Prime Video four-part series ‘Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era’, the German spoke about getting the job at Anfield and his immediate thoughts on the decision.

The coach reflected on his memories of the time, in which he immediately remembered a 2014 friendly whilst manager of Borussia Dortmund and what was now set to be his new home:

“There’s all these crazy things, like people track the plane and stuff like that, and you don’t have this idea of yourself or that people could be interested in a football manager flying into a country.

“In the same moment I was really disappointed because I realized ‘Oh my god, I forgot that the dressing rooms are really bad!’ And I don’t like bad dressing rooms.”

It was said with a classic smile of the 57-year-old and it’s safe to say he would have been happy to have seen the dressing rooms be redeveloped during his tenure.

Jurgen Klopp had coached against Liverpool at Anfield in 2014

It’s a strange time to reflect upon the legendary manager’s time at the club but given that all four episodes are available on a weekend when we don’t play – it could be worse.

Had Arne Slot’s side struggled in the past few weeks and we were set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup, this may have all felt like an unwelcome distraction.

However, it may now be the perfect time to reflect on the successes of a man we’ll all love forever – certainly more than those in Germany currently do.

With most of the current squad being signed by the former Mainz man and Mo Salah admitting he still speaks to his former boss, his imprint on the club is still very much felt.

There will be plenty of credit given to his successor but should Liverpool win the Premier League this season, nobody will ever forget the impact Jurgen Klopp had on the success (and perhaps the dressing rooms!).

