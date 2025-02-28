Jurgen Klopp brutally mocked with giant satirical flying German float to be used this weekend

Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images (via ESPN)

Jurgen Klopp’s reputation in Liverpool remains intact and untarnished, with many perhaps even unaware of his new name in Germany.

The 57-year-old left Anfield last summer and was as loved by us as he was his two former clubs, Borussia Dortmund and Mainz.

However, the decision to be part of the Red Bull group has upset many in his former homes.

Because of this, there will be a giant float used this weekend, depicting the new head of global soccer for the energy drink brand.

The German has a baseball cap with a euro symbol, a set of wings made out of money and the side of the creation has inscribed (via ESPN): “For Kloppo values ​​​​he no longer cares about, used to matter. Because Red Bull lures with a lot of money, he is now falling off his pedestal with a crash.”

Why is Jurgen Klopp currently so despised in Germany?

RB Leipzig are part of the Red Bull brand and they go exactly against the 50+1 fan ownership model in the Bundesliga.

Supporters being in charge of their own club is huge in the European nation and so the existence and success of Leipzig is the antithesis of this.

By essentially buying their way to success, Marco Rose’s side have overtaken the likes of Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich as the most hated club.

Now a man who was once viewed as a figurehead of fan power, unity and equality is flying the flag for the brand that is turning the much loved fan ownership model upside down.

We saw the instant reaction of Dortmund supporters when Klopp’s new role came about and now Mainz will show their hatred at the Rose Monday carnival parade for a man now deemed a sell out..

