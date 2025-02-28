Alarming LFC membership figures highlight ticketing crisis at Anfield

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be loving life right now but one main issue that may be a realisation for many supporters, is the difficulty to obtain tickets to watch our club.

We scoff at the news that 32,196 tickets (via liverpoolfc.com) were given to the club ahead of the Carabao Cup final, in a stadium that holds 90,000 people, though the issues may be just as large at our own home.

With the club announcing the financial results for the 2023-24 season, a range of facts and figures were shared to the world on liverpoolfc.com and this included:

‘LFC’s Membership scheme grew to more than 250,000 supporters during last season, which is a club record from the previous season.’

If we revert back to Wembley tickets, of the 32,196 given to the club there have been 73% allocated to eligible supporters with the correct number of credits for the eligible games (via liverpoolfc.com).

This means that roughly 23,503 people were able to go and watch the Reds in a cup final, if they had built up enough credits.

Yet, news that we have ‘more than 250,000’ members means that they stood a less than 10% chance of getting tickets to the landmark event.

Liverpool members have a small chance of watching games

The normal supporter likely doesn’t sign up to the membership scheme expecting cup final tickets, in fact new members couldn’t have purchased a League Cup auto-cup ticket this season without previous credits in the competition.

News that there are 250,000 members, with membership prices currently ranging from £12.99 to £38.00, means the club are pulling in a lot of money from genuine fans who want to buy tickets.

However, season ticket holders, hospitality tickets and members with years of credits built up will get priority over these newer arrivals.

When we consider how few tickets are actually available to members in general and how hard it is to go to a single game, it’s perhaps a little upsetting that the club continue to charge such a fee (with the current prices heavily reduced due to being so far into this season).

Would it not be more fair to either be more transparent with the small chance of ticket success, reduce the cost to become a member or take more hospitality tickets away in order to cater for the ‘normal’ supporter.

These ideas would lose the club money though and that is the main focus for a business, which is how we are operated.

It then makes it no surprise that ticket touts thrive, when there’s such a small chance of success otherwise.

If we delve deeper, it could be asked who are the bigger touts – the club or those reselling tickets?

