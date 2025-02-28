How Liverpool reacted to Alexander Isak news over an hour before KO speaks volumes

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak was a notable missing presence during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

To give credit where credit is due, the hosts were, of course, more than good enough for the lion’s share of points on the day. Most telling of all was the 20-odd-minute period in which both outfits seemed to accept the end result after Alexis Mac Allister drilled in for the Reds’ second goal.

Inevitably, however, the Merseysiders will likely face a very different challenge in the Carabao Cup final in March when the fixture repeats at Wembley.

Isak has registered 26 goal contributions (21 goals, five assists) in 30 games (across all competitions) in 2024/25.

Liverpool know Alexander Isak’s worth to Newcastle

Such is the Sweden international’s brilliance this season, anxiety morphed into ‘delight’ within Liverpool’s media room when it became clear the striker would be ruled out of the tie with a minor groin concern.

“To those of us who have witnessed many of those 29 games, it was a strange sight to see the concern in the Liverpool media room, among some former Liverpool players as well, at Isak’s potential presence in the fixture and then their delight when his absence through a groin injury, that Howe insisted afterwards does not appear serious, was announced an hour and 15 minutes before kick-off,” Martin Hardy wrote for The Times.

That sense of relaxation looked like it cut across those in red. They rarely had to leave second gear for victory. Game five in 15 days could not have been much kinder.”

Let’s be real here for a moment – do we seriously think those associated with Newcastle wouldn’t breathe a collective sigh of relief if Mo Salah happened to miss the tie?

It’s hardly as if we were celebrating the injury, were we?

Just for context, by the way, in the three league games Alexander Isak missed through injury (groin issue and broken toe), the Magpies scored just one goal (a penalty through Anthony Gordon).

Premier League games without Alexander Isak Goals Manchester City (1-1) 1 (penalty) Everton (0-0) 0 Liverpool (2-0) 0

Liverpool very clearly appreciate the talents of the former Real Sociedad star – an intriguing reality to consider given that we’ll more than likely be looking for a new No.9 come the summer window.

