42-goal Liverpool fan favourite’s return to Anfield confirmed for next month

Liverpool are riding the crest of a wave at the moment and it seems we’re about to be joined by a familiar face next month at Anfield.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Peter Crouch has joined the Liverpool FC Legends squad for the upcoming charity match at Anfield in aid of LFC Foundation.’

It’ll be the first time that the former fan favourite would have worn the famous red shirt since his last game for the club in April 2008.

The striker joins the likes of Dirk Kuyt, Martin Skrtel, Sami Hyypia and a host of other ex-Reds who have already been or are set to be announced for the game.

It’s set to be a great day for fans and the LFC Foundation, as plenty of money should be raised to mark the anniversary of our 2005 Champions League final win.

Peter Crouch will be back at Anfield for the first time in 17 years

Last year we saw the Reds face Ajax and there were four members of the Istanbul winning squad present on that day.

Although the former Stoke City man wasn’t in Turkey on that famous evening, his efforts across three seasons saw him score 42 goals and the now 44-year-old was part of the 2007 final squad in Athens.

Now more versed in sitting in his podcast studio and predicting the outcome of big matches for Arne Slot’s side, it’ll be interesting to see whether the footballing talent is still there.

It’s all for a good cause though and is certainly worth purchasing a ticket to, as some former heroes roll back the years in the last break before what looks to be a successful close to the campaign for the current crop.

