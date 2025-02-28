Van Dijk floors Newcastle attacker with embarrassing ease in brilliant Anfield clip

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Virgil van Dijk is playing some of his best football at the moment and that was on show once again, against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Whilst all eyes may have been on the goals and attacking action in the game, our captain had another moment of brilliance in the match.

With the ball fired up towards our goal in the direction of William Osula, our No.4 was tasked with getting himself in front of the man and the ball.

Not only did he do that, but the 33-year-old also then produced a turn that was so effective his on-rushing attacker soon took a tumble.

The Danish striker stood little chance of taking the ball off our skipper but this moment perhaps left him feeling more embarrassed than he would have expected.

It was calm as you like from Virgil van Dijk

Moments like this just showcase why we’re all such big fans of the captain of the Netherlands and why the call for a new contract is so loud from our supporters.

This means that the latest update from David Ornstein on the supposed optimism around this happening, has been very well received by so many.

It’s not just what our centre half does on the pitch either, with news of his post-Manchester City antics further showcasing the amazing leadership qualities he possesses.

Long may the form of our generational defender last and let’s hope it’s not long before we see him lifting silverware in the air, when we next face the Geordies at Wembley next month.

You can watch Van Dijk flooring Osula via LFCTV Go:

See you later 👋 pic.twitter.com/8Pzp5GGulq — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 28, 2025

