‘What I’m hearing’: Alan Shearer drops big Alexander Isak injury update weeks before Carabao Cup final

How about that so-called “blip” Liverpool allegedly experienced in February?

The Merseysiders gave hope to title rivals Arsenal of the wheels falling off after having suffered an FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth and late misfortune at Goodison Park.

Any concerns over the Reds’ title credentials were swiftly trampled underfoot, however, as Arne Slot’s men glided to a 13-point lead in the table with successive wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United.

If they play their cards right, they could have the first piece of silverware ticked off the list in just over a couple of weeks when they clash with the Magpies at Wembley once again.

Alexander Isak should be fit for the Carabao Cup final

Newcastle fans are sure to breathe a collective sigh of relief after hearing Alan Shearer confirm that the Sweden international is likely to be ‘fine for the final’.

“From what I’m hearing, he’s going to be fine for the final,” the former England striker spoke on the The Rest is Football podcast.

“I guess that’s what Eddie has to factor in over his next two weekends. Newcastle have got Brighton in the FA Cup and, I think, West Ham on the Monday evening.

“If there’s a 2% even chance with a doubt about someone then I guess he’s going to leave them out in prep for the final, and I don’t blame him for that.”

The 25-year-old hitman missed out on the Premier League tie with Liverpool owing to a slight groin injury ahead of their Anfield visit.

Newcastle’s cup chances have instantly improved

There’s no denying that Isak was a pretty huge miss for Howe’s men in their 2-0 defeat at L4 on Wednesday.

The stats are certainly hardly supportive of Newcastle’s chances whenever their main man isn’t available – understandably so, given he personally accounts for 41.3% of the club’s Premier League goal share this term.

In the three top-flight games Alexander Isak missed in 2024/25, Newcastle failed to win a single fixture, securing two draws and a defeat – albeit in quite testing ties against Manchester City, Everton and Liverpool.

With a prevailing sense of toothlessness underlining the visitors’ efforts in the midweek, however, the Liverpool-linked striker‘s return to the pitch couldn’t come sooner for the North East-based outfit.

