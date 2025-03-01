Darwin Nunez Liverpool summer exit plan just got a lot clearer after Atletico Madrid CEO’s admission

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It seems that a potential move to the Spanish top-flight is not currently on the cards for Liverpool’s out-of-favour forward Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan international has struggled to hit the mark at Anfield in 2024/25 following a change in management.

Only six goals (in all competitions) have been plundered in 36 appearances this term, along with a further five assists – a stark drop-off from 2023/24’s contributions.

This has understandably led Liverpool insiders to confidently predict that Nunez will be moved on come the arrival of the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid aren’t interested in Darwin Nunez

You could forgive our No.9 for keeping a close eye on flop Manchester United signing Antony’s remarkable revival on loan with Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin, however, definitively ruled out a potential move for the Liverpool forward in the coming window.

“A move for Darwin Nunez? We are not looking for a striker; our team needs reinforcements in other positions, which is what the Atletico Madrid management is currently discussing,” the Atletico chief was quoted by 365 Scores Arabic via Football Espana.

“Nunez is not part of the club’s transfer plans for the upcoming period and the reports about our interest in the player are completely baseless.”

We can understand the side having very different priorities, though it definitely seems that Diego Simeone’s men could do with a bit of firepower up top.

They’ve got the best defensive record in La Liga in 2024/25 (as you might expect) but are fifth in the table for goals scored.

Not a single one of Atletico’s forwards have hit or breached 10 Spanish top-flight goals this term (Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth are joint-top with nine league efforts).

Nunez could thrive in Spain

It wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest to see Darwin Nunez thrive in a different set-up – particularly one that places less emphasis on technical brilliance compared to Arne Slot’s.

Atletico Madrid’s preference to play counter-attacking football – not to mention the comparatively less manic pace of Spanish football to the Premier League – might very well suit the 25-year-old’s attributes.

Unless Atletico change their minds (or another outfit takes a liking to the footballer), however, it’s looking far more likely that a reported move to Saudi Arabia could come to fruition.

