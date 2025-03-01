Ibrahima Konate was every Liverpool fan with four-word comment on Mo Salah Instagram post

(Photos by Carl Recine & Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool may very well have struck a fatal psychological blow to title rivals Arsenal in building up a 13-point lead over Mikel Arteta’s men.

That said, the Gunners do still have a game in hand over the Merseysiders.

Regardless of whether or not the Premier League title race is truly dead and buried, however, the Reds can ill afford to lose Mo Salah in their bid for multiple pieces of silverware in 2024/25. Especially whilst the 32-year-old is in such an incredible vein of form!

Liverpool are set to face PSG in the round of 16 of the Champions League before going up for their first trophy of the season in a Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle.

A Mo Salah injury would be devastating

Just to be clear, there’s nothing to worry about as far as Salah’s physical health is concerned!

Though, the Egyptian international did raise anxiety levels whilst setting up Ramadan decorations.

Ibrahima Konate, evidently eyeing the possibility of multiple prizes on the horizon, jokingly advised his Liverpool teammate on Instagram to ‘be careful please’.

Given how well we’ve generally managed fatigue and injuries around the squad this season, it would be such an incredible shame to see our No.11 ruled out for the rest of the season with an entirely avoidable injury.

But we’ve no doubt he’s taking all the necessary precautions!

You can catch the original Instagram post (via @asim_lfc on X) courtesy of Mo Salah’s official account:

Liverpool could still lose Mo Salah at the end of the season

The more devastating eventuality on our hands, of course, remains the possibility of our Egyptian King hanging up his Liverpool shirt in the summer.

An agreement has still yet to be reached over a contract extension, although David Ornstein did share a somewhat optimistic update over ongoing talks with the club.

We just have to hope that both parties are showcasing some amount of flexibility in the interest of keeping arguably the globe’s leading footballer at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

