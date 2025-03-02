Collecting Liverpool Memorabilia in 2025

Image via Firma Stella

Liverpool are riding the crest of a wave, leading the Premier League with a 13-point buffer. The draws at Aston Villa and Everton ;ast month look like a mere short-term hiccup rather than an indication that the Reds’ form is slipping.

Despite winning the title in 2019/20, this would only be their second league triumph in 35 years. You’d have to go back to the glory years of the 1970s and 80s for a period as good as this decade has been for LFC – a time when 11 First Division titles in 20 years cemented their reputation as the most successful club in English football history.

While performance on the pitch doesn’t always equal collectability (you only have to look at poor old Manchester United for that), that certainly isn’t the case for signed Liverpool memorabilia, with demand as hot as ever. The big players such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – alongside legacy stars like Steven Gerrard and Kenny Dalglish – will always command the highest prices, and this article explores where you should be looking in 2025, as well as some of the most collectable items you can buy today.

Current & Legacy Stars

Up-and-Coming Players

The fun part of memorabilia collecting is spotting the stars of the future, Up-and-coming players sell for a fraction of the price of the megastars, so spotting them early is crucial. If you can identify the next Salah, then you are onto a winner.

Young stars of the future include goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, Ranel Young, and 16-year-old DJ Esdaille. Keep an eye on the future stars making a mark under Barry Lewtas and Marc Bridge-Wilkinson in the youth ranks.

The same applies to current and previous Liverpool players whose profile mightn’t be as high as Salah’s. Take Sadio Mane, for example – his signed shirts sell for just £429.99 framed; a fraction of the price of a Salah shirt, so he could be a great pickup.

Liverpool Women’s Team

The Liverpool women’s team is growing rapidly in popularity, and so is the collectability of signed LFC women’s memorabilia. Previously available only from stars of the men’s team, even a few years ago, you can now obtain from Liverpool’s biggest female stars. Signed shirts are significantly cheaper than those from the men’s team, but these could well become prized memorabilia items of the future.

Lower Priced Items

While the crème de la creme of Liverpool collecting is Liverpool Signed Shirts, there are many items that you can collect which may be a little cheaper.

Signed LFC white cards, which are autographs on a plain white background, are a little over £5! You could potentially frame them with a photograph.

Signed photos start at around £10, depending on the player, but there are other collectibles as well. You can buy a signed Liverpool football for as little as £80, depending on the players of course, and signed boots for around the same price.

Whatever Liverpool memorabilia you buy, make sure you look after it properly. Items preserve their value when properly framed with non-reflective glass or Perspex, which won’t fade the signature. Also look out for a guarantee when buying, especially if you are not buying in person. A holographic certificate of authority from a trusted retailer like Firma Stella is your guarantee that the item is authentic.