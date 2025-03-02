Forgotten LFC Champions League final starter makes MOM debut for new club after ‘long path of suffering’

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Not every Liverpool player goes on to bigger and better things after leaving the club but it’s great to see one man who’s currently thriving in Germany.

Speaking after Schalke’s 1-0 victory in which he made his debut for the club, Loris Karius was the hero and said (via schalke04.de): “I have a long path of suffering behind me, but I never gave up, always worked hard on myself and was sure that in the end, that would always be rewarded in football.

“Not everything was perfect and there is still room for improvement, but overall the debut was OK.

“You could see from that scene that we are a united unit and what the success means to the boys and to me in the end.

“I simply did my job and repaid the trust that those in charge have in me.”

After what has been a turbulent time for the goalkeeper, it’s great to see him speak with such positivity on the occasion of his first game.

Loris Karius was the hero for Schalke on his debut

From starting a Champions League final in Kyiv for Liverpool, to now playing in the second tier of German football – it’s been quite the fall from grace for the stopper.

After making five saves in the game and having the highest rating of any player on the pitch (via SofaScore), the 31-year-old will hope that he has found a happy home in his native country.

Former Anfield goalkeeper coach, John Achterberg, revealed how hard he worked to help restore the confidence of Loris Karius after the defeat in Ukraine.

Revealing that there’s ‘no bad blood’ from his time as Red, it’s nice to see that the goalkeeper is back on the right path after so much time.

Let’s hope this is the start of a happy and settled period of his career.

