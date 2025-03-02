Ian Wright on Liverpool players’ on-field celebrations after building up title lead

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are dominating the Premier League at the moment and it’s hard not to think we will lift the title in May, with Ian Wright sharing his thoughts.

Reflecting on our recent victory over Manchester City, the former Arsenal striker said: “We are probably looking at the possible champions, without a shadow of a doubt.

“You only have to look at the closest team to them in respect of Arsenal, what they’re going through, you can’t see where the next win’s coming from in respect of the way they’re playing.

“And you look at Liverpool against City, and it looked quite comfortable in the way they did it.

“People were talking about, ‘oh, Liverpool, yeah, but they’re not playing well,’ they didn’t have to.

“They’ve got it under such control, they didn’t have to, and they just look like champions as we sit now, and they look like a team.

“The way they celebrated afterwards, there was a certain, not relief, but there was a certain kind of sense of, that was something there, which I didn’t begrudge them for.”

It’s nice to hear these comments from a man who will clearly be desperate for his former club to claw back the points gap but it’s looking increasingly unlikely that this will happen.

Ian Wright has been impressed with Liverpool of late

After draws against Everton and Aston Villa, many questioned our title credentials but a combination of big victories in our recent games and Mikel Arteta’s side stumbling – has put us ahead.

When you compare the scenes at the end of our wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United, to those of the Gunners’ in other big games – we’re so much calmer in how we act.

This professionalism is seeping through the squad and that’s why Jurgen Klopp was so confident that club was in a good place when he left.

With rival managers mocking the side from the Emirates Stadium too, it feels increasingly likely that we will run away with the league this season.

You can watch Wrights comments courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @strictlylfc on YouTube):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley