Molby: Slot ‘needs’ to repeat Klopp trick in order to beat PSG this week

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Liverpool and PSG will be facing each other this week and we are all hoping for victory, with Jan Molby sharing his thoughts on the game.

Speaking on LFCTV’s Preview Show, the former midfielder said: “I think it’s a case of going head-to-head, toe-to-toe with a very good team.

“As we talked about when Jurgen Klopp was the manager, we tended to go toe-to-toe with everybody, I think we need to do the same with PSG.

“You need to get after them in your moments because I think it will be a game that will go back and forth because they’ve got some exceptional players.

“So I think when it’s your moment, I think we need to get after them.

“Whether we are capable of controlling the two games as much as we control games this season – I’m not so sure because as I said before, I think there will be moments where their star players will come to the fore.”

The Dane has asked the Reds to go for the jugular and try to conduct the way in which the game is played in both legs against the French giants.

Jan Molby wants Liverpool to dominate against PSG

Given that Luis Enrique’s side have just recorded a tenth successive win and their manager confirming they’re in the best form of the year, it’s not going to be an easy task.

Arne Slot has already spoken about the obvious talents that the Parisians possess and so we can expect that he will be more than aware of the dangers of leaving ourselves too exposed.

Jurgen Klopp too would have been unlikely to go all out attack at the Parc des Princes, knowing how balanced the Reds need to be.

Add on our defensive performance against Manchester City in which we had much less possession than normal, our head coach has shown he can change tactics to adapt to any match.

Taking the game to the Ligue 1 side is certainly not out of the question, though it seems likely we’ll see a more patient approach in the first leg and hope that can achieve a buffer to take back to Anfield and act more offensively upon.

