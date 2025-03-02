The final words Klopp says in new documentary are eerily accurate about Slot’s Reds

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, wearing a 'Thank You Luv' hoodie, speaks to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have had a weekend without football and so many may have turned their attention to the new Jurgen Klopp documentary to fill the hours.

It follows the German’s final season at Anfield, whilst looking at his career with the club as a whole – culminating in his final days at the AXA Training Centre.

The 57-year-old is seen carrying boxes out of his office and passing his driver a present to say thanks for his hard work, before sitting beside the car for one final reflection.

In the Amazon Prime Video four-part series ‘Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era’, the final words are: “I am, in this moment, I’m relatively sure that I will not work as a manager anymore.

“I’ve left my office for the last time. I will be fine and more importantly, the club as well. Because you saw the team now, that’s a bunch of really good people and they will be fine. Or even more.

“Somebody will come in full of dreams, full of energy and full of new ideas – rightly so – and will lead the club into the future. It’s great.”

Seeing the success of Arne Slot’s side today, it’s amazing how true this comment proved to be from a man who will forever be known as a Liverpool legend.

Jurgen Klopp was right to be positive about the future

Though his decision to make the move to Red Bull was widely criticised in Germany, few on Merseyside are too bothered about the role of staying in the game but not management.

With Mo Salah revealing he still gets texts from his former boss, it’s obvious that the former manager is watching his boys from afar.

As much as us supporters are enjoying this season, it’s safe to say that a very familiar face will be wearing his typically broad smile as we build up a lead at the top of the Premier League.

In many ways we’re even more than fine, just as Jurgen predicted.

