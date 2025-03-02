Luis Diaz praises ‘very good’ Liverpool man who ‘gives confidence to every single player’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are having an amazing season and Luis Diaz was quick to highlight the role of one man in particular, in making this a possibility.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Colombian said: “Our coach has settled in really well at the club.

“He’s known just exactly how to manage the group and every single player that he has in the squad because it cannot be easy for any coach when he has two or three excellent alternatives for each position on the field to make decisions on who to play and who to leave out.

“It’s not an easy task but he’s been up to it and he’s also given confidence to every single player in his squad.

“He’s put into practice some very important things for us tactically.

“He is very good in that respect and he also will tell you and put you right when he feels the need to.

“So, that’s pretty much how it is. He’s managing the group really well.”

There were a few who scoffed at the idea of our head coach arriving at the club but he’s been nothing short of fantastic since arriving on Merseyside.

Arne Slot has got the Liverpool fans and players on board

Thankfully, the Dutchman was able to stay patient with his squad and not rush into changing too much, which is probably why they all trust him so much.

Jurgen Klopp noted how good the team was that he left behind and Arne Slot simply picked them up, tweaked some small things and reinvigorated them all.

We now stand on the cusp of winning the league title and when you see the results and hear the players speak how they do, it feels like we are in safe hands.

Our No.7, who is seemingly interested in signing a new contract, seems happy at Anfield and that’s largely thanks to how our boss is managing the team at the moment.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley