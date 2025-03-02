Luis Enrique sends message to Liverpool after PSG record tenth consecutive win

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool and PSG are set to lock horns this week and both sides will be hoping to carry fine club form onto the European stage, with Luis Enrique praising his squad.

Speaking via en.psg.fr, the 54-year-old said: “I think it was our best first half of the year.

“I still have to analyse it, but for me it’s very positive to have a team with this mentality at the moment.

“I think it’s normal to relax a bit when you have a first half like that.

“It’s a match with a tighter, more competitive second half, but that’s normal because everyone’s thinking about the Champions League match.

“I think we’re arriving ready. We need to rest but I’m very happy.”

This came off the back of a 4-1 victory over Lille, in which the French champions recorded a tenth consecutive win and look to be in fine form.

PSG are in unbelievable form and ready to face Liverpool

The one positive we can take from this quote is that the Spanish coach mentions the need to rest his players, with Arne Slot being allowed the chance to do this.

After losing the Plymouth in the FA Cup, we had a weekend off and that will certainly be welcomed by many of the players who had a large part to play in the run of five games in 15 days.

Speaking after the win over Newcastle United, our head coach confirmed that he was handing two days off to all players – something his Ligue 1 counterpart won’t be able to do.

It’s a little frustrating that our reward for finishing top of the Champions League league phase was a match with the French giants but we have to beat the best, if we want to be the best.

Our head coach has already commented on how tough it will be to bypass the Parisians and nobody will be taking this task lightly.

Let’s hope our Premier League form carries over, our rest gives us the edge and that we can come away from France with a victory this week.

