Luis Enrique lets slip PSG tactics vs ‘best team in Europe’ Liverpool for UCL-final quality game

Liverpool and PSG seems like a tie that shouldn’t be played as the reward for one team being the best in Europe this season, with Luis Enrique previewing the game.

Speaking via L’Équipe (translated), the Spaniard said: “They are the team in the best form in Europe, both in terms of results and play. It could have been a Champions League final, we will try to do it with our weapons.”

“We’re not going to change much, today was a test, Liverpool and Lille have similar things, we put them under such pressure that they could no longer play from the back, they had to play long.

“It will be different, it will be very complicated of course, but we are in the best period of the season.

“We will play against the best team in Europe, qualified brilliantly, but it is not in our mentality to speculate, protect ourselves, stay defensive, we will attack and we will try to turn that in our favour.”

It’s a fair comment that this game could have been one that was played out in Munich at the close of the season, though we’ll hope that our talent will shine through.

PSG vs. Liverpool will be a game many around Europe want to watch

The 54-year-old has let slip that he will be going for blood in Paris this week, as his side look to open up a lead to take to Anfield.

After Jan Molby advised the Reds to adopt a similarly attacking style for the match, it will be interesting to see how Arne Slot approaches the game.

Our head coach has already highlighted the attacking prowess that our opponents possess and he would have been studying their victory over Lille this weekend.

Whether we try and play defensively and take a result back to Merseyside that is not too far out of our grasp, or attempt to win the tie over in France – it will be a fascinating battle to witness.

After how good the Reds have been this season, there’s no reason to back against our boss finding the right course of action and for the players to follow his plans through to perfection.

