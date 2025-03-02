Pep Lijnders sends advice to Darwin Nunez who has ‘so much to offer’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has struggled to be a first choice option for Liverpool under Arne Slot after being one of the players with the most appearances last season.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime Video four-part series ‘Doubters To Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era’, Pep Lijnders shared thoughts about the forward last season and said: “With social media and how the world is now, these players go through moments when it’s like the whole world has an opinion.

“For players nowadays, it’s really important that that cannot take the confidence away.”

Footage of our former assistant manager speaking with the striker saw him add: “Some players are just about scoring, but you’re becoming more and more of an assist-provider, but I still think you’ve got so much to offer.”

It was a clear mission from the Dutch coach to build the forward’s confidence and showcase that his game is much more than putting the ball in the back of the net.

However, our new head coach seems a lot less willing to be so forthright with praise and opportunities like those that came our No.9’s way last season.

Darwin Nunez was given more chances under Jurgen Klopp

With the transfer rumours that also surround the Uruguayan at present, it feels increasingly likely that he will depart the club this summer.

That was something that didn’t seem possible at this point last year, as our German manager and his coaching staff had invested so much money and time into him.

After the miss against Aston Villa, the 25-year-old said he was determined to bounce back but he hasn’t really had the chance to go and prove himself for the Reds yet.

Our former boss and his assistant will no doubt hope that he can be given a chance to shine again at Anfield, though it may be likely they watch Nunez wear a different shirt next season.

