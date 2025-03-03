PL midfielder advised by compatriot that ‘Liverpool is the club that would suit him best’

(Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Liverpool are looking to complete a busy summer and it seems that one man is being touted with a move to the Reds in the next window.

Bernard Tchoutang, a former Cameroon international, spoke with Africafoot about Carlos Baleba: “For me, Liverpool is the club that would suit him best.

“And I’m not just saying that because they’re by far the best team in the Premier League this season and one of the strongest in Europe.

“Arne Slot’s system of play would suit him very well. The Reds like to attack, press and make quick transitions. We also know that this is a club that knows how to trust young players and give them responsibility.

“As for Chelsea, I’m not sure it would be a good choice. The team is having a decent season, but it’s a step below Liverpool or Arsenal.

“And I think that Baleba has what it takes to play for one of the best teams in England! He’s ready for it and he’s working hard for it.”

It would certainly be an interesting prospect should we sign the Brighton player, especially after the success of Alexis Mac Allister.

Carlos Baleba could bolster Liverpool’s midfield next season

It’s been reported in the past that the Cameroon international is a ‘long-term target’ for the Reds and so could be one to watch.

With Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo covering the defensive midfield role well at the moment, some may feel that we don’t need another option in this position.

However, given our public pursuits of Martin Zubimendi and Moises Caicedo in recent summers, it seems clear that those in charge of recruitment still want a new face.

With 28 appearances, three goals and two assists for the Seagulls in this campaign, the 21-year-old has impressed with consistent performances in the Premier League.

An impressive performance at Anfield has already shown that the former Lille player can perform on Merseyside and let’s see if this story develops any further.

