Liverpool provide Alexander-Arnold hint with major Conor Bradley decision – report

Liverpool are in a strange position with the presence of two talented players in Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold, though may have made a decision.

As reported by Ian Doyle for the Liverpool ECHO: ‘Liverpool want to reward Conor Bradley for his ongoing progress with an improved new long-term contract.’

It appears that negotiations are currently taking place for the Northern Irishman and it would be great to see the player extend his stay at the club.

Over the past two seasons, the 21-year-old has thrived when given the chance to play though two things have often halted his progress – injuries and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Conor Bradley has impressed many times for Liverpool

There won’t be many supporters who need reminding that the Scouser is in the final months of his current contract, with a decision to be made by the player.

He of course joins Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk and even though we’re playing so well at the moment, uncertainty around the future of the trio is very much present.

A push to extend the deal for our No.84, when his contract doesn’t end until 2027, may highlight that the club are expecting to need another player in this position.

Ensuring the future of one academy graduate can then mean the only remaining decision would be whether to extend the contract of our vice captain or replace him all together.

Given his current injury, the offer of a new deal should show Bradley that he is wanted at Anfield for years to come – whilst his main competition seems to be deciding that life away from Merseyside is his preferred option.

