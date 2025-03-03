Eddie Howe provides an update on Alexander Isak’s fitness after FA Cup removal

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are already looking ahead to this month’s Carabao Cup final and may have been handed a major boost in the form of Alexander Isak’s fitness.

Newcastle were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton and after Anthony Gordon was shown a straight red card, which should mean he misses our game through suspension, things got worse for the Magpies.

The Swedish international was removed with less than five minutes remaining of the 90 and Eddie Howe spoke after the game to explain the decision.

The 47-year-old said: “I think a little bit of fatigue for Alex, I think he worked incredibly hard for us.

“So yeah, I think hopefully no injury just a bit of fatigue and he’ll be fine.”

It seems then that there isn’t too much to worry about for the Geordies in terms of a their star man playing against us on the 16th of March.

Alexander Isak should be fit for the Carabao Cup final

With it being reported that the Reds have a ‘growing interest’ in the striker, many will be intrigued to see how he performs in a cup final.

However, there will be many more who are hoping that fitness concerns mean that he is unable to play against Arne Slot’s side at all – or at least not at full capacity.

As we contend with Champions League and Premier League matches, our opponents have just one game before travelling to Anfield South and so should be able to rest and prepare well.

Let’s hope it’s Virgil van Dijk who’s lifting the silverware in London though, as we look to see a reward for our amazing season so far.

You can watch Howe’s comments on Isak (from 1:49) via SPORTS SHOW on YouTube:

