Mamadou Sakho on where his heart will lean during Liverpool vs PSG

(Photos by Martin Rose/Getty Images & Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Mamadou Sakho is one of five players to have played for both Liverpool and PSG and has been sharing his thoughts on which team he’ll be backing for the game.

Speaking with Le Parisien, the 35-year-old said: “The atmosphere at the Parc des Princes is also special.

“Liverpool’s players will have to be ready to withstand it. And conversely, I already know that the Parisians will remember the return match in Liverpool.

“Whether they win or lose. Because a match there [Anfield] remains a unique experience.

“When you play there, you don’t forget it. The winner of this opposition will not be the only favourite for the final victory but it will mark everyone’s minds.

“And my heart will not lean to one side. I will feel as red as blue.”

Seeing as the defender spent 11 years as part of the academy and first team in Paris, it’s quite the compliment to hold the Reds to such a high standing.

Mamadou Sakho has a lot of love for Liverpool

Luis Enrique has already disclosed how he wants his team to play against the Reds this week and it seems that we will be faced with an exciting match.

Jan Molby has called for Arne Slot to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with the Parisians and attempt to get the tie won whilst the side is in France.

It remains to be seen whether our head coach will be a little reserved in the first leg of what is his first two-legged tie as our boss.

We were a little more defensive against Manchester City and given the recent form of the Ligue 1 leaders, we may think that not conceding is the main aim of the first match – before attacking in the second.

Time will tell but one thing that does seem certain is that the 35-year-old will be a little torn over who he will be hoping makes it to the quarter finals.

