Newcastle make Anthony Gordon decision amid Carabo Cup final ban

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans know that this month is a lot quieter in terms of games to be played but many will be planning a trip to Wembley for another cup final, though probably not Anthony Gordon.

After being eliminated from the FA Cup, we were given this weekend off but Brighton traveled to Newcastle and eventually won the game.

Not only were the Geordies gutted to be knocked out of the cup, they were also faced with losing Gordon for the League Cup final as he was shown a red card in the match.

After shoving the Seagulls’ defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s head, the Scouser was shown a straight red – though this may not be the end of the story.

As reported on BBC Sport: ‘Newcastle will consider lodging an appeal against the red card which will cost Anthony Gordon the chance to play in the Carabao Cup final.’

We will wait to see if this is followed through, though given the severity of the incident and how clear of a dismissal it was – it feels unlikely that Eddie Howe’s side will be successful.

Losing Anthony Gordon for Wembley would be a blow for Newcastle

One smart move from the north east club though, could be to appeal the decision as late as possible in the hope that this process drags on past the final itself.

We saw with Arne Slot that even after his red card and then the decision for it to be accepted, our head coach was present for the next three matches whilst the administrative side of the decision was arranged,

With it being two weeks between the red card and facing the Reds in the Carabao Cup, and that there’s only one round of Premier League fixtures in between, we should see a decision made before then.

Our opponents were buoyed by the return of Alexander Isak and Joelinton, neither of whom played at Anfield recently, so their squad is relatively strong.

Let’s see whether the former Everton man who nearly made the switch across Stanley Park in the summer, is allowed to be part of the group too.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley