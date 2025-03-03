‘One to watch’ – Fabrizio Romano drops update on Liverpool-linked gem who changed agents recently

Image via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on one Liverpool-linked player he’s described as ‘one to watch’ ahead of the summer transfer window.

For the past several months, Milos Kerkez has been the subject of rumours surrounding a potential move to the Reds, who reportedly contacted the Bournemouth defender’s representatives in January, (The i Paper), although the left-back insisted on a subsequent livestream that he wouldn’t go to Anfield.

That doesn’t seem to have deterred the Premier League leaders from maintaining an interest in the Hungary international, judging by the Italian transfer guru’s latest information.

What has Romano said about Kerkez?

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Monday, Romano claimed that Kerkez will likely depart the Vitality Stadium in the summer, with Liverpool among ‘several clubs’ keeping a close watch on the 21-year-old.

The transfer reporter said: “The decision of Milos Kerkez is very clear. [He’s] looking for a top club for the summer transfer window. He’s very respectful with Bournemouth, fully focused on the pitch.

“His performances have been excellent this season, but in the summer he’s expected to be one of the players on the way out, because there are many clubs interested in Milos Kerkez.”

Romano added: “Liverpool are tracking the player. Liverpool have been monitoring the player and Milos Kerkez will be in the list of several clubs including – but not only – Liverpool. For sure, (he) will be one to watch in the summer transfer window.”

The reporter also mentioned that the Bournemouth defender changed agents in January to team up with Fali Ramadani, who brokered Federico Chiesa’s move to Liverpool last August.

Could this summer be Kerkez’s best chance to join Liverpool?

How the Cherries fare for the rest of the season could have a big bearing on whether or not Kerkez departs in the summer.

With Andoni Iraola’s side seventh in the Premier League (just four points behind fourth place) and into the quarter-finals of the most open FA Cup in years, they have two plausible avenues of qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history.

Should they miss out on both fronts, though, the Hungarian defender might seize his chance to sign for a club of Liverpool’s stature while his stock is so high.

As Romano mentioned in his update, two prospective rivals for Kerkez might now be out of the running, with Manchester United strengthening at left-back by signing Patrick Dorgu in January, while Nuno Mendes recently signed a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

There are several other factors which could play into LFC’s hands – the 21-year-old’s change of agency and their connections with Chiesa, the presence of Richard Hughes (who oversaw his transfer to Bournemouth) at Anfield, the viable succession plan of him taking over from Andy Robertson in our starting XI in time.

Whether all that will be enough to convince the Hungarian of a move to Liverpool is unclear for now, but if he has designs on a big-money move in the summer, the remainder of this season provides the platform for a compelling audition.