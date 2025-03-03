Virgil van Dijk lifts the lid on what Liverpool have been up to this week

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has played 37 times already this season and would have enjoyed having a rare weekend off from action for the Reds.

Speaking about preparing for our next match with PSG (via liverpoolfc.com), our captain said: “It will be difficult but these are the games you want to compete in and I am really looking forward to it.

“Before that we’ve had some time with our family, a chance to spend some time with the kids and reflect on the last couple of weeks and then we look ahead to what is coming.”

It’s nice to see that the players have been allowed to be with family and decompress after what was a hectic period of five games in 15 days, culminating in a strong lead at the top of the table.

Let’s hope that this means we can keep our amazing form up and that will start with the European match in France this week.

Even in his last game against Newcastle, our No.4 was at his unerring best and embarrassing rival attackers with the calm ease we’re used to seeing from him.

We’d love to see a repeat of these scenes in the Parc des Princes on Wednesday evening, with the 33-year-old likely to be tested by a potent opponent.

Both sides are building up strong leads at the top of their respective leagues and will arrive with a winning feeling, though only one can progress.

We often cried out for breaks during Jurgen Klopp’s reign but more often than not, it seemed to disrupt rhythm rather than instigate a fresh start.

With rumours suggesting that the captain of the Netherlands may well be happy to stick around for at least another season, we’ll all be hoping that there’s no fresh starts being sought after from our skipper anytime soon.

