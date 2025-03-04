Report: Saudi club ready to put £100m on the table for Liverpool wizard – not Salah or Nunez

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Another day, another Liverpool player being mentioned as a transfer target for a Saudi Pro League club.

Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez have both found themselves at the centre of rumours over a possible move to the Gulf nation this year, and one of their teammates has now been cited as an apparent object of desire in the Middle East.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Al-Hilal are prepared to offer an eye-watering figure of €120m (£100m) for Dominik Szoboszlai as they seek to continue their ‘galactic transfer strategy’.

The Riyadh-based club are on the lookout for a new high-profile addition following the exit of Neymar for Santos, and they’re ready to try and entice Liverpool’s number 8 with a proposal that he might find difficult to refuse.

The reports adds that the Reds midfielder is also on the radar of many ‘top teams’ around Europe, with his stock on the rise amid a rich vein of form for the runaway Premier League leaders.

Surely Liverpool won’t sell red-hot Szoboszlai this summer…

Our initial inclination would be to treat these reports with a pinch of salt until such time that they’re corroborated by trusted sources closer to Merseyside.

Nonetheless, the reported £100m interest of Al-Hilal highlights just how brilliantly Szoboszlai has been playing at Liverpool, with February proving to be a fruitful month for him as he scored three goals and set up another.

In contrast to how his form tailed off this time last year as the efforts of his first season at Anfield caught up with him, he now seems to be going from strength to strength as winter turns to spring, having been widely praised for his starring performance against Newcastle last week.

The Hungarian was in and out of Arne Slot’s starting XI prior to Christmas, but having now started nine Premier League matches in a row (WhoScored), he’s become an indispensable part of the Reds’ line-up, and his form has been a significant factor in the Merseysiders going 13 points clear at the Premier League summit.

Any number of clubs will inevitably want to have Szoboszlai based on his performances this term, but surely there’s no way that Liverpool dispense with the 24-year-old any time soon, even if a nine-figure transfer offer from Saudi Arabia were to be put in front of FSG.