‘Will be a close call’ – Arne Slot sweating on fitness of 16-goal ace ahead of PSG clash

Liverpool could be without the services of one of their main men for tomorrow’s crunch Champions League clash against PSG.

Arne Slot has revealed that he’s currently unsure as to whether he will be able to call upon Cody Gakpo at Parc des Princes tomorrow night.

His side travel to the French capital for their Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Luis Enrique’s side.

Gakpo returned to action against Manchester City last month having came off injured during the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park recently, but the Dutchman is once again nursing a knock according to his head coach.

“He was close to being ready to play again, but unfortunately yesterday I think it was, he had to block a shot so he felt a bit of pain again,” Slot said (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com).

“We took him with us to judge how he is tomorrow, if he can be part of the squad, yes or no. But it will be a close call.”

It clearly is going to be a close call considering the Netherlands international has made the trip across the English Channel.

Although we have plenty of other quality options at the top end of the pitch, it would be a huge blow to be without the services of the former PSV man who has registered 16 goals and five assists this term (across all competitions).

Tomorrow’s game is a massive one, but with the League Cup final fast approaching and our pursuit of a 20th Premier League title going strong, no risks should be taken in regards to Gakpo’s fitness.

It remains to be seen whether he will take to the field against the French champions – we’ll just have to wait and see.