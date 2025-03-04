‘I was very emotional’ – Arne Slot comments on confronting Michael Oliver after Merseyside derby

Arne Slot has reacted to the recent charge he received from the Football Association following his actions which proceeded Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last month.

A report released by the FA earlier today revealed the reasons behind Slot’s charge, as well as his assistant’s Sipke Hulshoff, after both entered the pitch after the full-time whistle and confronted both referee Michael Oliver and his assistants.

The Reds felt hard done by after they felt Ibou Konate was fouled in the build up to James Tarkowski’s injury-time leveller in the derby, but neither the on-field officials or VAR felt there was enough for the goal to be ruled out.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s Champions League clash against PSG in Paris, Slot admitted he ‘should set a better example’ but he was ‘very emotional’ at the time (in comments relayed by @JamesPearceLFC on X).

Slot on reasons for his ban: "In the moment it happened I was very emotional. I chose to go on the pitch rather than staying calm. I should set a better example than I set back then. Michael (Oliver) has been in a news a lot recently and it's not helpful if I add to that." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 4, 2025

Michael Oliver didn’t have the greatest of evenings (for both sides) but Slot understands he shouldn’t have acted how he did.

The magnitude of the game and the rivalry in general got the better of the Reds boss but he’ll be eager to learn from his first experience of a Merseyside derby.

The Dutchman has remained professional with his latest comments by not wanting to create another headline and he’ll be eager to move on from the incident after completing his two-match touchline ban when Southampton visit Anfield on Saturday.

Up first for the Premier League leaders however, is the trip to the French capital tomorrow where they’ll be looking to secure a solid result ahead of next week’s second leg on Merseyside.