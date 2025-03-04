Liverpool confirm Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return in official club announcement

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard graced the Anfield turf with distinction for 17 years as a Liverpool player, and he’ll do so once again later this month.

The former Reds captain has been out of work since departing Al-Ettifaq at the end of January, and it remains to be seen where the 44-year-old’s next managerial role will take him.

In the meantime, he’ll be dusting off his boots in preparation for a return to the venue where he shot to international stardom and acclaim.

Gerrard confirmed for Liverpool Legends match

Liverpool FC confirmed on their official website on Tuesday morning that Gerrard will take part in the LFC Foundation’s annual legends charity match, which this year sees a Chelsea selection visit Anfield on 22 March.

The Huyton native will link up with a series of former teammates including Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Peter Crouch and Dirk Kuyt for the eagerly awaited fixture.

The funds raised from the match will support LFC Foundation’s health programmes, which are helping to combat health inequalities across the city by providing physical and mental wellbeing programmes for people of all ages.

Gerrard has plenty of history against Chelsea!

Gerrard has been a regular presence in the annual LFC Legends match – having partaken in the games against Ajax last year and Celtic in 2023, as well as Barcelona and Bayern Munich a few years previously – and it’s fantastic to see him once again sign up for such a philantrophic cause.

The fact that Chelsea provide the opposition this month will no doubt provide our former captain with an added motivation, considering his history against the Blues during his glittering playing career.

Although he helped the Reds to two famous Champions League semi-final triumphs over the west London side, memories of his own goal in the 2005 League Cup final and the notorious slip during the heartbreaking title race run-in nine years later are far less pleasant.

Gerrard also came frighteningly close to a transfer to Stamford Bridge just a few weeks after Liverpool won their fifth European Cup 20 years ago, but mercifully he found the pride of playing for his hometown club too difficult to discontinue.

That decision – along with the heroics he produced on the pitch for LFC – ensured that his legend status at Anfield will never diminish, and he’ll be given a rapturous welcome when he returns to the venue on 22 March.