Newcastle suffer crushing injury blow ahead of League Cup final against Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have suffered a huge injury blow ahead of next Sunday’s League Cup final clash with Liverpool at Wembley.

After sustaining an ankle injury during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week, Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has now been ruled out of the showcase fixture after seeing a specialist recently.

This updates comes courtesy of Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, with boyhood Red Anthony Gordon also set to miss the game after receiving a red card during Eddie Howe’s side’s FA Cup defeat to Brighton on Sunday.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hall set to MISS Carabao Cup finalhttps://t.co/kipWfpDKPE — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) March 4, 2025

The news will come as a gutting blow for Howe and Co. – who are attempting to guide Newcastle to their first major trophy since their FA Cup success in 1955.

The St. James’ Park-based outfit still have plenty of players who will be able to cause Liverpool problems at Wembley, so it’s by no means an easy game for Arne Slot’s men.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton are just a few of the top talents Newcastle have in their squad and the Geordie faithful will remain confident they can cause an upset in the capital.