Peter Crouch assesses Liverpool’s Champions League chances ahead of PSG clash

A giant flag of PSG football club flutters before the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on April 2, 2023. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Peter Crouch has assessed Liverpool’s chances of winning the Champions League this term.

The Reds travel to the French capital tomorrow to take on PSG in the first leg of their round of 16 clash in Europe’s premier competition.

Arne Slot’s side finished top of the league phase in the new Champions League format but were still handed a tricky looking draw against the Ligue 1 champions.

Despite the difficult game which awaits the Premier League leaders, ex-Red Crouch is confident his former side can go all the way in the competition this season when asked whether he agreed or disagreed the Anfield-based outfit could lift number six.

“It’s incredibly difficult to do both and it looks like Liverpool is going to win the Premier League,” our former No.15 told TNT Sports (via Liverpool.com). “Of course they can, they are the best team in it, in my opinion, but it doesn’t always happen that way.

“I’m going to say agree, because I just don’t think the teams around in the Premier League are going to put Liverpool to the test enough, so it can go for the Champions League. Liverpool have demolished Real Madrid already, and I think on their day they can demolish anybody, I think Liverpool wins it.”

Although Cody Gakpo may not have been involved in training earlier today ahead of our trip to Paris, the Reds will head into the game full of confidence.

Liverpool currently lead the way in the Premier League and are 13 points clear of second placed Arsenal having played one game more.

Slot’s side will be greeted by a ferocious atmosphere at Parc des Princes tomorrow night and will have to keep the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola very quiet if they’re to come away with any sort of positive result ahead of next week’s second leg at Anfield.

PSG will be afraid of the threat our forwards will pose however, so let’s hope for a strong performance as we aim to take a huge step closer to this year’s final which will be held in Munich on May 31.