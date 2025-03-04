‘Expected to leave…’ – Fabrizio Romano update offers Liverpool fans fresh hope of summer raid

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

An update from Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday appears to offer Liverpool increased hope of signing one of their seemingly most coveted transfer targets.

Even if Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold sign new contracts, there could be a defensive reshuffle at Anfield over the summer if reports are to be believed.

Among the most heavily-linked players in terms of a potential move to Merseyside is Milos Kerkez, who the Italian journalist labelled ‘one to watch’ in the post-season transfer window.

What has Romano now said about Kerkez?

Romano took to X this afternoon with another update on the Bournemouth left-back, who appears likely to move on from the Vitality Stadium on the summer, with Liverpool among the 21-year-old’s suitors.

The transer reporter posted: “Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in recent months. Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left-back, who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year.”

🚨🇭🇺 Milos Kerkez, expected to leave and try new chapter in the summer as reported in the recent months. Liverpool are among clubs tracking the left back who signed with Fali Ramadani as new agent this year. pic.twitter.com/HXLuT5pyTs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2025

Liverpool might have some aces up their sleeve in Kerkez pursuit

When a footballer who’s being linked with a prospective transfer signs up with a new agency, it inevitably fuels speculation over the possibility of a move, and that rings especially true of Kerkez.

The Bournemouth defender’s agent also represents Federico Chiesa and was involved in the Italy forward joining Liverpool from Juventus last August, so he already has a prior working relationship with the Merseyside giants.

Another connection is Richard Hughes, with the Reds’ current sporting director having overseen the Hungarian’s transfer to the Cherries when he was calling the shots at the Vitality Stadium before replacing Jorg Schmadtke at Anfield.

The 45-year-old hasn’t made the greatest first impression on many LFC fans, with three critical contract situations still unresolved and his two transfer windows thus far seeing only one new face come through the door (Giorgi Mamardashvili doesn’t arrive until this summer).

However, if the Scot can pull off the signing of Kerkez for a second time, it’d have the potential to reinvigorate the left side of Liverpool’s defence, where Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have been our only two senior options since 2020 (albeit very good options to have).

The Hungary international may well be on his way out of the Vitality Stadium after this season, especially if Bournemouth miss out on qualifying for Europe, but will Anfield be the 21-year-old’s next destination?