(Video) Liverpool duo don Superman capes to somehow prevent PSG from scoring

Liverpool had to cling on for dear life in the opening half-hour of tonight’s Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, and the home side must be wondering how on earth they didn’t score from one scarcely believable passage of play.

The Reds had a couple of big letoffs when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s exquisite finish was ruled out for a marginal offside, and Ibrahima Konate survived a potential red card check when he barged Bradley Barcola in the back just as the forward was bearing down on goal.

Arne Slot’s side then came through another enormous scare as the clock ticked into the 31st minute, and they were indebted to two players for preventing the hosts from scoring.

Alisson and Szoboszlai rescue Liverpool

Alisson Becker dashed off his line to make a brilliant save to thwart Ousmane Dembele and then scooped the ball away as PSG threatened again almost immediately.

The play then made its way to Barcola, whose shot was blocked by Dominik Szoboszlai but rebounded back to the French striker, who swung his left foot at it but sent it over the crossbar to complete Liverpool’s reprieve.

Liverpool very lucky to be level at half-time

There are nine Reds players on that Parc des Princes pitch who’ll be paying the goalkeeper and Hungarian midfielder a great deal of gratitude for their heroic interventions in that passage of play.

It’s the first time all season that Liverpool have been completely outplayed over an extended period of a match, and Slot will have realised as he went in for half-time that his team will be fortunate to escape with a draw unless they get some bit of a foothold in this game.

Alisson went on to literally save his team yet again a few minutes later when he got down to turn away a strong shot from Kvaratskhelia, who’s showing just why every elite club in Europe had been linked with him (including LFC) before his January move to Paris.

The Reds made it to the interval on level terms, mainly due to a combination of good fortune, erratic PSG finishing and the presence of the best goalkeeper in the world.

