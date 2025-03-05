‘Say something different’: Slot responds to Enrique’s comments about Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been amazing so far this season and it’s led to many to make bold claims about our club, including Luis Enrique.

Speaking before the Champions League meeting, the PSG manager claimed that the Reds were the ‘best team in Europe’.

Arne Slot was asked to address these comments and said (via The Mirror): “It’s a nice compliment to get, but the best team in Europe has to win the Champions League.

“But we are far away from that, starting with a very difficult game against PSG and then all the difficult ones that are coming up because we have seen the draw.

“I think the best team in Europe at the moment is still Real Madrid as they won this competition last season.

“Someone else can say something different but, for us, we first have to win it before we can say it.”

It shows you’re doing something right if you are named the best in the continent, especially when we’re still only a matter of months into our head coach’s new role.

Arne Slot has been amazing at Liverpool this season

We still have a big job at hand to pave our way to the quarter finals of the competition, something made more difficult with our latest injury concern.

Given our amazing form in the league phase of the competition, playing such a potent side in the French giants does seem a little unfair.

We haven’t been given an easy route to the quarter finals but as the Dutchman said, if we want to be considered the best – then we will have to beat the best.

With a home match against Southampton being in between these matches, we should be able to go full strength home and away.

Let’s hope that this proves to be enough to prove to Spanish coach correct in his assertion.

