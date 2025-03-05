Talks held: Former Liverpool favourite is in discussions over potential move to Arsenal

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool player is reportedly in discussions over a potential link-up with Arsenal in what’d be a second spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The sporting director role at the north London club has been vacant since Edu’s departure in November, with the Reds being in a similar position this time last year between the end of Jorg Schmadtke’s tenure and the beginning of Richard Hughes’ reign.

That job at the Gunners could possibly be taken by a man who’s played for both of the Premier League’s current top two.

Benayoun in talks over Arsenal vacancy

According to Football Insider, Yossi Benayoun has held talks with Arsenal about becoming the club’s new sporting director, one year on from leaving a similar role with the Israel national team.

The 44-year-old former Liverpool winger also held that position at Beitar Jerusalem in his homeland in the past, and he seems eager on a return to the Premier League in such a capacity.

He told the outlet: “Of course I would be interested in a sporting director role in England, but I am also a pro licensed coach. Let’s see what comes up.”

Don’t do it, Yossi!

Despite playing for two of Liverpool’s biggest rivals in Chelsea and Arsenal after leaving Anfield in 2010, Benayoun, the winger ensured that he’d be fondly remembered by Kopites for some memorable goalscoring contributions.

He became the first player to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup (all with the Reds) and netted the winner away to Real Madrid in 2009. Oh, and who could forget his stoppage time heroics at Craven Cottage in that year’s title run-in!

If the 44-year-old were to take on the sporting director role at the Gunners, it’s unlikely to go down well among LFC supporters, given the intensifying rivalry between the two clubs as they vie for domestic supremacy in the wake of Manchester City’s drop-off.

We’d rather not see Benayoun going back to Arsenal for a second spell, although we understand if he continues to feel an affiliation with the north London outfit given his playing previous at the Emirates.

Let’s hope we don’t have a situation whereby the ex-Liverpool favourite is plotting the transfer activity designed to knock the Reds off their current perch in the near future!