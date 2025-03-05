Konate’s four words after Salah’s pillow fight with Szoboszlai will amuse many Liverpool fans

Pictures via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool fans will be looking ahead to our match against PSG and it seems morale is high in the squad, certainly among Mo Salah and Ibou Konate.

Arne Slot’s side traveled to Paris by plane and whilst many may have been distracted by the presence of a supposedly injured player, there were some other events occurring.

As reported in the ‘Paris Travel Diary’ on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Ibrahima Konate’s choice of sunglasses are getting a lot of attention from his teammates, while Mohamed Salah passes some time by playfully throwing a pillow at Dominik Szoboszlai in the row in front.

‘“What a landing, pilot!” exclaims Konate, as the aircraft touches down in his home city.’

It shows the feel-good mood in camp at the moment, with no sign of nerves ahead of what is a big match, should we want to be victorious in Munich at the end of the campaign.

The Liverpool squad are in high spirits for the trip to Paris

With Luis Enrique labeling the tie as a match of enough quality to befit the Champions League final itself, it feels a little unfair that this is our ‘reward’ for finishing top of the league phase.

Both teams are flying high at the top of their respective domestic leagues and are enjoying long unbeaten runs.

Given the prestige of the Premier League compared to Ligue 1, our feats are more impressive but that won’t mean that this won’t prove to be a tough match.

It will be interesting to see whether we try and match their attacking style of play, or try and defend in order to ensure the match is under control for the return at Anfield.

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be an interesting duel.

