Report: Liverpool given green light to enter talks with £37m Champions League winner

Liverpool fans have been assured that the club is going to be busy in this year’s upcoming summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders have a few key areas that clearly need addressing. That’s even excusing potential recruitment issues which may arise should all three of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah not extend their contracts.

With that in mind, it makes sense the club continues to track potential opportunities ahead of the market opening on June 12.

CaughtOffside specifically report that Bayern Munich’s out-of-favour winger, Kingsley Coman, will be on the transfer chopping block this summer.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Kingsley Coman

The update in question claims that the French international is being watched by a range of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle.

However, critically, we’ve yet to engage in any kind of talks with the 28-year-old (whose contract expires in the summer of 2027) or his entourage.

Available for as little as €45m [£37.5m], it could be another bargain signing sporting director Richard Hughes is eyeing up ahead of the upcoming transfer window, similar to our acquisition of Federico Chiesa in 2024.

Given that Liverpool are currently very well stocked for left-sided forwards (between Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz), however, any potential move will no doubt be predicated on an outgoing.

Coman would not be the most ideal summer transfer

Whilst Liverpool have previously been credited with interest in Kingsley Coman, we’ve bigger priorities to potentially tend to this summer.

Should Salah call time on his Anfield career, Hughes and his recruitment team will have to somehow account for a goals deficit in excess of 30 a season (based on the Egyptian’s current numbers as of March 5).

With the greatest of respect to the 2019/20 Champions League winner – he’s not close to being in the same ballpark as our No.11. 10 goal contributions in 32 games (albeit in less than 50% of the minutes our right winger has racked up so far) simply wouldn’t scratch the surface.

Player Goals Assists Goal Contributions G/C rate (per minutes) Mo Salah 30 22 52 63.65 Kingsley Coman 6 4 10 146.2 Luis Diaz 13 4 17 144.35 Cody Gakpo 16 5 21 101.28

He’s perhaps a useful backup option to Gakpo should Luis Diaz get his long-rumoured move to Barcelona this summer, given his goal contribution rate is near identical.

The burden of goals in this Liverpool forward line, however, will more than likely rest with a new, young and hungry signing – and more than likely quite an expensive one!

