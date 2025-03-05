Liverpool ‘showing a strong interest’ in PL defender with career-high assists this season – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be very much enjoying how this season is panning out, though there’s certainly plans in motion for how we prepare for the next campaign.

As reported on CaughtOffside: ‘Liverpool are showing a strong interest in the potential transfer of Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson ahead of this summer, sources have told CaughtOffside.’

It would be a move that many would likely be excited about, given the form of the left back this season already.

It states in this report that €35m could be enough to convince Fulham that they should allow the man with 10 assists to his name in the league this season, to depart the club.

In all, Antonee Robinson has 17 assists in his Premier League career and with 10 of these coming this season – it just shows how well he’s playing.

Though that’s not the only reason that the Reds may be interested in securing this deal.

There are several reasons to sign Antonee Robinson

We were linked with the 27-year-old as recently as January and so it shows there appears to be an interest in the player from those in charge of our recruitment.

Jamie Carragher has also backed the Reds to complete this signing, given his appreciation for the USA international.

The Milton Keynes-born defender spent much of his childhood on Merseyside, joining Everton’s academy in 2008 and moving to the area.

Given a historic connection to the city, the form he’s in, an affordable price, supposed previous interest and the backing of a club favourite – it feels like this could be a move that has a chance of being pulled off.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold was to leave for Real Madrid too, we may have a replacement for his assists lined up, should Antonee Robinson want to become a Red.

