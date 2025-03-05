Liverpool fans will be delighted with surprise supposed injured name in Paris travelling squad

Pictures via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool fans are heading to Paris in the hope of establishing a strong position for the second leg, though have been met with some injury news.

Fears began spreading about the fitness of Cody Gakpo when pictures and videos of the squad training before our Champions League match, showed that he was missing.

Arne Slot was then asked to address this in his press conference, where our head coach confirmed that our No.18 blocked a shot and felt some pain in training.

It then meant that the Dutch international’s participation in the match at the Parc des Princes was in doubt but news on liverpoolfc.com confirmed that he was part of the travelling party.

That will come as a boost to many as there would be no need to risk the 25-year-old, if he had no chance of playing in the fixture.

Cody Gakpo stands a chance of action against PSG

Our other fitness concerns include Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton, meaning we should have enough cover if the forward is unable to play.

The choice would be between who would play centrally between Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, with the left wing position then being fought out between the other two.

Given a relatively easier task against Southampton on Saturday, the chance to rest players for the weekend should mean we go full strength against the Parisians.

Let’s see whether the occasion means we risk the fitness of Cody Gakpo, or if he’s rested for the home leg next week – either way the squad should be strong enough to win.

