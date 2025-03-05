Why Liverpool rejected Ruben Amorim this summer despite being ‘top of their metrics’ – Northcroft

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There were many Liverpool fans who had no idea who Arne Slot was at this time last season and it seems that one main competitor for his current job was Ruben Amorim.

We will be thanking our lucky stars that the club made the decision to stick with the Dutchman, especially after his tremendous maiden campaign at the club so far.

Now fresh details have been shared about how close we came to having the current Manchester United boss, in charge at Anfield.

As reported by Jonathan Northcroft for The Times: ‘When Liverpool considered him as a candidate to replace Jürgen Klopp, they liked that he scored top of their metrics among leading European coaches for keeping players fit but calculated it would cost £400million to re-equip their squad for his distinctive system and needs.’

It’s important to note that Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards likely assessed more than ‘keeping players fit’ when it came to picking Jurgen Klopp’s successor but the investment needed to adapt to this new style of play, meant this was a move that would never happen.

Manchester United took a risk with Ruben Amorim’s style of play

It feels like we dodged more than a financial bullet too, especially when footage of the Portuguese coach’s training sessions are compared to what we see at the AXA.

Glenn Hoddle may have seen success on the horizon for the Sporting Lisbon man, had he been in charge of the Reds, but we should be thankful that was never the case.

Fortunately, these metrics that were used must have shown Arne Slot to be superior in many more areas and that’s why he was deemed the right man for the job.

