Enquiries made: Liverpool could sign their own Haaland in £58m gem who has ‘gentleman’s agreement’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could yet again embark along a familiar transfer path in order to sign a centre-forward who’s earned stylistic comparisons with Erling Haaland.

The Premier League leaders have a well-established working relationship with RB Leipzig, having signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from the Bundesliga club in recent years, and they continue to be linked with some current players from Marco Rose’s side.

Another high-profile name from the Red Bull Arena now appears to be on Richard Hughes’ radar, judging by a fresh report.

Liverpool enquire about Benjamin Sesko

According to Graeme Bailey for TBR Football, Liverpool have asked about the possibility of signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, with the Slovenia international keeping his options open regarding his next club.

The Bundesliga outfit have a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ that they’ll help with facilitating a transfer for the 21-year-old if he wishes to leave, provided that their demands over a fee are met.

He has a release clause of £58m, which could increase depending on his and Leipzig’s performance, and the Red Bull-owned outfit are amendable to it not being paid in full, so long as they’re satisfied with the price tag and overall terms of a deal.

Although Liverpool have made enquiries for Sesko, it’s claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea ‘remain at the head of the queue’ in this particular transfer battle.

Could Sesko be Liverpool’s version of Haaland?

Despite Arne Slot boasting one of the most formidable attacking units in European football, it doesn’t come as any great surprise that the Reds are seemingly interested in Sesko.

The Slovenian has netted 17 goals in 34 games for RB Leipzig this season, with 35 in 76 appearances altogether for the club; while the official Bundesliga website has described him as stylistically similar to Haaland in terms of boasting an enviable combination of pace, physical presence and a prolific goalscoring record.

Also, just like the Manchester City star, the 21-year-old is an alumnus of Red Bull Salzburg and subsequently went on to thrive in the German top flight, so will he mirror the Norwegian’s career path by making the move to the Premier League next?

Liverpool don’t currently seem to have any urgent need to sign a centre-forward, although Diogo Jota’s patchy record remains an ongoing concern despite his clinical nature, while the rather more unpredictable Darwin Nunez has been linked with a possible exit from Anfield.

If the Uruguayan were to depart, then the acquisition of a new number 9 would become a far greater priority for Hughes. Sesko would seem to be a prime candidate if a replacement is needed, and even though the London clubs might appear to hold the edge right now, our Red Bull connections might yet come in very useful!