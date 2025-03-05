Salah and Slot will be gutted after Carabo Cup final ref confirmed

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans probably don’t enjoy the sight of any referee being confirmed as overseeing our matches, though Arne Slot and Mo Salah will perhaps be most disappointed with the latest news.

This month will see the Reds take part in the Carabao Cup final and it has now been confirmed (on efl.com) that the man in charge will be John Brooks.

The same man who missed blatant fouls on Mo Salah in the Chelsea game at Anfield this season, two separate incidents coming right after each other.

Instead of booking Levi Colwill and giving us a penalty, both clashes were inexplicably missed and ignored.

In the very same match, we saw our head coach lose his head when a foul was given against Darwin Nunez.

It’s an incident that quickly became a meme and perhaps showed one of the first instances of the Dutchman being frustrated with the officials in England.

Arne Slot won’t be happy to see John Brooks again

The rest of the officials for the game are: ‘Assistant Referees: Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh, Fourth Official: Darren England, Reserve Assistant Referee: Steve Meredith, VAR: Stuart Attwell, AVAR: Sian Massey-Ellis’.

As aforementioned, it’s hard to think if we’d ever be happy to see any names of these names listed because everyone is so inept these days.

It’ll be over to us to beat Newcastle on merit and perhaps even have to expect that a big mistake will occur, meaning we’ll need to build up a bit of a lead.

First we have two Champions League matches and a game with Southampton but it’s likely a Wembley meeting will be the showcase March event.

Let’s hope that we can come through all four games with statement wins and keep this good mood train rolling in three different competitions.

