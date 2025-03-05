McManaman tells current Liverpool winger ‘don’t get carried away’ after family drama

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a host of amazing players at our club and Steve McManaman has been offering some advice to one man in particular.

Speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, our former player said: “I don’t know whether [Ngumoha] felt he had a point to prove.

“Funny enough, I saw him on Friday, as I said, and I said to him, you know, don’t let yourself get carried away because of the story, because of what happened with the transfer coming into Liverpool, and there was still a little bit of bad blood there, and his family wants them to do well.

“You just have to make sure he didn’t get carried away.

“Playing the way he did and scoring the goal and setting one up really late on in the game, I think he’ll be very happy.

“As I said, we always have one, don’t we? We brought Ben Doak down and he was the little skillful dribbler, and he’s going to be a great player, and he’s doing really well at Middlesbrough.

“He’s only 16 and you can’t get carried away with [Ngumoha].

“He’s got really nice traits. He’ll work hard, he’s in the right place, and let’s hope he develops exactly how everybody wants him to develop.”

The teenager certainly has a lot of fanfare around him at the moment and is on course to be a star, though he’s far from being one yet.

Rio Ngumoha has the world at his feet at Liverpool

Outside pressure, whether it’s from his family or supporters, will have to be ignored if the former Cheslea winger is to fulfill his potential.

In his first start for the Reds, the 16-year-old bamboozled opponents for fun and showcased why he’s so highly thought of in the game.

Rio Ngumoha also received a standing ovation upon exiting the pitch at Anfield in the FA Cup meeting and that showed how on board our fans are to see more glimpses of the youngster.

Let’s just hope that the academy starlet can listen to Steve McManaman’s words and go on to be a first team player in our star-studded squad.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley